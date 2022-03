Second tournament in a few days for the Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev who, after the victory in Marseille, confirms the great moment of form and also wins the ATP 500 in Dubai, the tenth title of his young career. Solid performance by the Russian who, from Monday, will again overtake the Italian Matteo Berrettini in the standings (heated fight between the two) and will return to number six in the world.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO