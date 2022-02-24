ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Helm has tears in his eyes as Detroit Red Wings welcome him home [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Red Wings welcomed home their old friend Darren Helm, who now plays for the Colorado Avalanche....

ClutchPoints

Sidney Crosby, Penguins get brutal injury news to their defense

The Pittsburgh Penguins earned a comeback victory Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2. However, not all of the news was good Sunday. Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely after sustaining an injury in last Thursday’s loss to the New Jersey Devils. Matheson is considered to be week-to-week with an undisclosed upper body injury.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Helm
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade deadline primer: Detroit Red Wings

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is now less than a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions ‘Ideal Redesign’ uniforms are smooth [Photos]

As you may have heard by now, the Detroit Lions are eligible for a uniform change in 2022 and it is something that Rod Wood has previously said he is thinking about. It’s been four years since the Lions updated their uniforms, and another change could be coming next year. The NFL requires a five-year wait before teams change uniforms, and while Wood said he has “given some thought” to potential changes, “I haven’t really gone into the design phase yet.”
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

What To Watch For In Red Wings Vs. Hurricanes

The Detroit Red Wings will kick off March with a major matchup. The Red Wings will host the Carolina Hurricanes on March 1, for their first of 14 games during the month. Fans and sports bettors, both those in Michigan where sports betting is active and those in North Carolina, which should eventually bring in platforms like BetMGM North Carolina, will be watching to see how this one plays out.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Oilers star Connor McDavid gets teeth knocked out in gruesome hit to the face

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a significant blow early on in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Less than a minute into the game, Connor McDavid had a goal disallowed, and mere moments later, the Oilers star found himself headed to the locker room, potentially down a few teeth. McDavid was the victim of a brutal high stick from the Canes’ Brady Skjei, resulting in McDavid losing some of his teeth and exiting the game in the first period.
NHL
