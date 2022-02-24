Darren Helm has tears in his eyes as Detroit Red Wings welcome him home [Video]
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Red Wings welcomed home their old friend Darren Helm, who now plays for the Colorado Avalanche....detroitsportsnation.com
