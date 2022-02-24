Darren Helm has tears in his eyes as Detroit Red Wings welcome him home [Video]

As you may have heard by now, the Detroit Lions are eligible for a uniform change in 2022 and it is something that Rod Wood has previously said he is thinking about. It’s been four years since the Lions updated their uniforms, and another change could be coming next year. The NFL requires a five-year wait before teams change uniforms, and while Wood said he has “given some thought” to potential changes, “I haven’t really gone into the design phase yet.”

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO