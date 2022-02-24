ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Letter: Response regarding healthcare advice

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
 5 days ago

I just read Gary Niskala’s response to my “Who do you trust with your health,” letter. He found it “obvious” that I was “very anti Trump.” It’s not so much that I’m anti Trump, as much as it is that I am in no hurry to run out and buy a...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Response to Matthew Gagnon’s recent column

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Matthew Gagnon’s recent column in the BDN, “White House has mishandled Russia for decades,” narrowly misses calling former President Barack Obama “uppity.” Referring to pre-election debates between Obama and GOP candidate Mitt Romney, Gagnon says that while Obama would “savagely attack” Romney, he also accuses Obama of mercilessly mocking his opponent (the apparently helpless Romney). Then Gagnon is so anxious to point out Obama’s “arrogant and insulting condescension” toward Romney, that Gagnon says it twice, in the same opinion piece.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Donald Trump
VoiceOfDenton

Statement Regarding Council Direction Related to Attorney General Letter

On Feb. 17, 2022, the Office of the Attorney General sent a letter stating their position that the City of Denton’s requirement for individuals who work for the City of Denton to wear face masks in all common areas violates Governor Abbotts’ executive orders and requested the City to rescind the requirement contained in the Nineteenth Order of Council.
DENTON, TX
US News and World Report

U.S. Senator Says Republicans Only Deserve to Govern if They Adopt His Agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent Senate Republican said on Saturday that his party would not deserve to govern after November's midterm elections unless it was willing to adopt his controversial agenda that has rankled some Republicans and drawn attacks from Democrats. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Cdc
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Regarding Bea Brunkhorst, Candidate for Board of Health

Bea Brunkhorst has done an excellent job serving on the Board of Health and I sincerely hope she will be re-elected. Dr. Brunkhorst [Ph.D. in biochemistry) is clear-headed, knowledgable, and rational, and is able to look at the big picture in making decisions. Her professional background as a biosafety officer makes her the kind of candidate that brings value, experience, and deep comprehension to this position at this critical juncture.
BEDFORD, MA
WKRG News 5

Governor Kay Ivey signs joint letter regarding trucker protest

(WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey signed a joint petition along with 15 other state governors urging President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions for truckers as tensions in Ottawa escalate. Other blockades manned by demonstrators have mostly been abandoned but the blockade in Ottawa remains. The […]
ADVOCACY
Cleveland.com

Ohio House passes tougher anti-riot laws in response to 2020 protests: Capitol Letter

Riot acts: Ohio House Republicans on Wednesday passed a pair of bills that make changes to state riot laws in response to the 2020 social unrest related to the Black Lives Matter movement. As Andrew Tobias reports, House Bill 109 is a sweeping expansion of state riot laws, adding new, tougher criminal penalties for those found to participate in a riot, commit crimes during a riot or provide material support to one. And House Bill 325 would eliminate police’s authority to prevent the sale or possession of firearms in a cordoned-off area during a riot. Both now head to the Senate for consideration.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
POLITICO

After vowing a thorough but speedy Supreme Court confirmation, Senate Democrats intend to kick off hearings on March 21.

Who made CPAC's list (this is if Trump *doesn't* run?. Congress returns to Washington with the weight of the world on its shoulders — as Russian continues to bombard Ukraine, lawmakers are considering $6.4 billion of aid for Kyiv as part of the government's broader spending package, which is expected to be finalized by March 11. The money would boost the Pentagon as the Biden administration deploys troops to Europe, while also bolstering foreign security and humanitarian assistance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seeking Alpha

Mallinckrodt receives Complete Response Letter for terlipressin

The U.S. FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter to Mallinckrodt (MNK) for terlipressin for the kidney ailment hepatorenal syndrome. The company said that in the last two weeks, it became necessary to identify a new packaging and labeling manufacturing facility. That meant an inspection of another facility couldn't be done by the FDA action date.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Response to lawmaker’s comments about Canadian prime minister

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. It is obvious to me that the good of the many does not enter into the picture for Rep. Sherm Hutchins of Penobscot. He is calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “dictator” for protecting the citizens of Canada from the trucker protests that are not only illegal, but are choking commerce on both sides of the border.
PENOBSCOT, ME
Current Publishing

Letter: Let’s encourage respect, responsibility

The Feb. 22 edition of Carmel Current highlighted the work of the Keep Carmel Clay Schools Inclusive initiative in response to the vitriol spewed by a group called Unify Carmel, a name for their group that is a bit of a misnomer as it seems to do anything but “unify.”
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy