Needing every win they can get in their hunt for the playoffs, the Bismarck Bobcats helped their own cause by knocking off the Austin Bruins 6-3 Friday night. Home-ice advantage has been big in this series, with Austin winning both two-game series on its home ice and Bismarck continuing its good play at the VFW Sports Center by winning its third home game in the set.

