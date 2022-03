The legislation that would ban wake surfing in the Newberg Pool, among other provisions, is headed to the House. By a near unanimous vote of 22-1, the Oregon Senate passed a bill that would ban wake surfing and further limit activities like wakeboarding and waterskiing on the Newberg Pool portion of the Willamette River Thursday, Feb. 16. If enacted, the bill essentially would require that wakeboarding, waterskiing and water-tubing boats weigh less than 5,000 pounds. It also would ban wake surfing entirely, expand the Newberg Pool zone, which is roughly from Newberg to West Linn, so that it runs...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO