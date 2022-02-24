ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida TV chef charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

Times Daily
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gluten-free TV chef was arrested Wednesday in Florida...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian isolation intensifies as Ukraine fighting rages

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis. Russia's invasion, launched last week, has failed to achieve the decisive early...
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Estée Lauder fires senior executive for offensive Instagram post

Estée Lauder on Monday said it had fired John Demsey after the senior executive had posted material on Instagram that "caused widespread offense." Demsey has taken down the post that led to his firing, which the Daily Beast reported was a meme that included a racial slur. In a recent post on Instagram, Demsey apologized for the meme, saying he was "terribly sorry" and that "the meme is the furthest thing from what I stand for and I should have never reposted it."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Insurrection#Ap#Digital Subscription

Comments / 0

Community Policy