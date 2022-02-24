Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Welcome First Child Together (Report)

UPDATE (FEB. 15, 1:40 P.M.): Kyle also took to Instagram to share the couple's happy news. "It’s official — we adopted our rescue dogs. Everyone meet Reese [and] Ryder! Amanda slept with them for a week because they would cry alone — sometimes in the pen, sometimes on the floor by their side. I always knew she would be an amazing mom but I underestimated how much joy these little girls would bring her as a dog mom, and how much love she would give them in return. xoxo," he wrote on Tuesday (February 15), along with sweet photos of Amanda and the dogs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO