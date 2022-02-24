ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Persistent California Drought Forces Feds To Severely Cut Back Water Allocations

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21A4Av_0eNLzTN700

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Despite the Bay Area’s recent spattering of rain, persistent statewide drought conditions led federal water managers to announce severe restrictions Wednesday.

Municipal and industrial water users for much of the federal Central Valley Project, the backbone of the state’s water storage and delivery system, will receive only 25 percent of their water allocations, according to an initial announcement from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

For many farmers, the news is even worse.

“Our agricultural customers have gotten a zero percent allocation and our urban customers, including industry, have only gotten 25 percent of their delivery and that’s bad news,” said Gary Kremen, chairman of the Santa Clara Valley Water District’s board.

Valley Water, which serves roughly 2 million people and sells water to 13 different water retailers in the South Bay, draws about 25 percent of its water from the federal system.

“It’s super grim,” Kremen said. “We’re not happy. No one here is happy.”

Compounding its troubles, Valley Water only received 15 percent of its allocation from the state-run water system this year, Kremen said.

The water district is looking at trying to make “emergency” water purchases from other districts, asking the state to grant it more water based on human health and safety considerations, redoubling its conservation efforts and appealing to a higher power.

“We’re praying for rain like everyone else,” Kremen said.

The announcement comes on the heels of a historically dry January and February and after the U.S. Drought Monitor classified most of the state as still enduring severe drought conditions.

With the state’s snowpack still well below normal levels for this date and most of its reservoirs still below historic averages, the stage was set for continued water restrictions and curtailments.

“It’s not surprising based on what’s in the reservoirs and the fact that it was a dry January and February,” said Jennifer Allen, spokesperson for Contra Costa Water District, which gets the majority of its water from the Central Valley Project and serves roughly 500,000 people in the central and eastern parts of the county.

Allen said she expects the final decision on water deliveries from the federal system to come down the pipe in the next few months.

“Since this is the initial allocation, we’ll keep our existing drought program in place and continue to evaluate any changes that come during rest of the winter months,” she said.

A recent two-week measurement from the state Department of Water Resources forecast may put a damper on things, however.
It shows a decrease of 1.2 million acre-feet in the annual amount of water flowing into the federal system’s most important reservoirs — Shasta, Oroville, Folsom and New Melones.

“I wish that I had different news today. I don’t want to deliver this news,” said Russell Callejo, deputy regional director at the Bureau of Reclamation’s California Great Basin Region.

“We have a continued dry pattern that is really unprecedented, and I don’t say that lightly,” Callejo said. “Every sector of California life is going to be affected by this drought.”

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: California, Oregon, Washington End School Mask Mandates

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies the Democratic governors of all three states announced jointly on Monday. “With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance,” the governors said in a statement. The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at most indoor places in California starting Tuesday and at schools on March 12, regardless of vaccination status. In Washington and Oregon, all the requirements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Eased Mask Guidelines From CDC Add Pressure on State to Lift Schools Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — New CDC recommendations on masking along with the state’s much anticipated update Monday is putting the school mask mandate in the spotlight. With New York’s governor announcing that state will lift its school mask mandate, California and Hawaii are now the only states that have yet to announce a rollback for schools. Children and parents of “Mask Choice” rallied at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, holding signs demanding the end of mask requirements in schools. “It’s seen as this force field. It’s been given too much credit. It’s time to get our kids back to normal,” said Laura Fagan. Millions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Unified: ‘No Changes’ To Indoor Mask Rules Despite State Ending Mandate For Schools

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officials with the San Francisco Unified School District announced Monday that masks will continue to be required indoors on campuses after the state drops the indoor mask mandate for schools next month, a decision that appears to be at odds with city health officials and Mayor London Breed’s office. “No changes to SFUSD’s masking protocols are going into effect on March 11,” the district said in a statement. “Universal indoor masking will continue to be in effect at SFUSD as part of our layered approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.” District officials...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain Lion Sighting In Vallejo Has Neighbors Worried

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Two mountain lion sightings Sunday have residents in a small Vallejo neighborhood calling on neighbors to be on the lookout for the potentially dangerous animal. Vallejo resident Kristin Sosso, who runs the neighborhood watch group for her Upper Crest/Cimarron Hills neighborhood, said her neighbor’s surveillance camera captured footage of a large mountain lion rocking through his yard at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Cameras captured the lion returning to the yard again around 2:30 a.m. “(Vallejo Police Department) was called and they arrived in about 45 minutes and drove around the front of the street (not sure what that does to help) and “said” they called Fish and Wildlife,” Sosso told KPIX in an email. “I spoke to Fish and Wildlife this morning and they were shocked I was the first call.” Sosso added later, “We know Vallejo tries to hide the news from the public. However in this case the public needs to be aware and to keep small animals and children inside after dark.” bruh there is really a mountain lion roaming the streets of Vallejo — veтт rιverα (@Gorgeouz_Chaos) February 28, 2022 This story will be updated.
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
Folsom, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Oroville, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Shasta, CA
CBS San Francisco

Aleutian Storm Kicks Up Dangerous Surf Conditions On Bay Area Beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A potent storm front battering the Aleutian Islands, thousands of miles north of San Francisco, was sending sets of massive waves towards the Bay Area Saturday, triggering warnings of hazardous beach conditions. The National Weather Service issued a warning to beachgoers to be on the alert for deadly sneaker waves and strong rip tides until at least Sunday afternoon. “A very long period northwest swell originating from a storm system near the Aleutians will arrive along the coastline this weekend,” the weather service said. “This very long period northwest swell will create a high risk of sneaker...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Government Expected to Announce Relaxation of Mask Guidelines Across the Nation

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to adjust the parameters it uses to draw up guidelines for masking in public, according to a report by the Associated Press. The move comes as many state and local governments across the country remove COVID-era restrictions like mask mandates, capacity and gathering limits and exposure protocols. Santa Clara County, the lone county in the Bay Area that has kept its indoor mask mandate in place, also announced plans to allow the mandate to expire, assuming metrics trend in the right direction. Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s health officer,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concern, Worry Mount For Bay Area Ukrainians As Fighting Intensifies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the bombing and fighting intensifies and news reports are filled with stunning images of the Russian invaders, concern and worries mount for Bay Area Ukrainians who have families still in their home country. “It’s terrible,” said Angela Volkovich, a San Francisco resident. “My cousin just got pulled into the army. He’s 60 years old.” Volkovich said her cousin lives in Odessa and should be preparing for retirement, not go into combat. She’s worried he won’t survive the fight. “People are dying for nothing, nothing,” said Volkovich. She said her cousin’s family was sleeping in some kind of basement...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lawmakers Ask For Study Of Fort Ord’s Water System For Link To Veteran Cancer Cases

SANTA CRUZ (AP) — Two California congressmembers are asking the federal government to study whether there’s evidence that potential toxic and contaminated drinking water at Fort Ord can be tied to specific cancers and other diseases. “Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to our servicemembers and their families,” said Reps. Katie Porter and Jimmy Panetta in a letter to the director of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. “By conducting a new study at Fort Ord, we may guarantee that those harmed while serving our country get the medical care they need.” The request follows an Associated Press report...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Cbs Sf#The U S Drought Monitor
CBS San Francisco

Investigation Shows Valero Benicia Refinery Released Toxic Chemicals for Years

BENICIA (KPIX) — At a community workshop Thursday, Benicia residents learned more about excessive levels of hazardous chemicals coming from the Valero Benicia refinery. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District discovered the plant has been emitting those chemicals for more the 15 years. BAAQMD discovered the problems and started investigating in 2018. Workshop attendees questioned why they weren’t notified about the emissions until last month. An investigation by BAAQMD revealed emissions at the Valero refinery were, on average, hundreds of times higher than allowed by law. Pollutants included benzene, which causes an elevated risk of cancer and chronic health issues. Many Benicia...
BENICIA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County On Track To Ease COVID Indoor Mask Mandate On March 2

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara health officials announced Thursday that for the first time the county has achieved all three benchmarks needed to finally join the rest of the Bay Area in easing the indoor COVID masking mandate for vaccinated residents. At a noon news conference, County public health director Dr. Sara Cody told reporters that if the number of new cases remains at its current level or falls lower, she would recommend that the mask mandate be lifted on March 2. Santa Clara County Health Department COVID website Many have criticized Cody for not joining the health directors of the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: Plunging Temperatures Sends Big Chill Through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A bitter cold weather system settled over the San Francisco Bay Area early Wednesday, plunging temperatures to the high 20s and 30s, threatening early blooming crops and forcing homeless residents to find heat any way they can. The National Weather Service has issued frost and freeze warnings in the Bay Area. In Santa Rosa, the temperature dropped to 25 degrees Wednesday morning, breaking the record low temperature for the day of 29 degrees set back in 2007 & 2019. “Temperatures plummeted to some of the coldest readings for the 2021/2022 Winter, especially the in North Bay Valleys...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Launches First Homelessness Census Since 2019

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KPIX) — After a yearly homeless census in Santa Clara County was postponed twice because of the pandemic, this week officials started a head count of the unhoused for the first time since 2019. There is already some new data showing a 33% drop in the number of people who are seeking homeless services for the first time. ”I think it’s really encouraging to see those numbers coming down, but certainly we’re nowhere near finished,” said Supervisor Otto Lee. Lee said the decline could be from the impact of 2016’s Measure A bond, which raised $950 million to build hundreds...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: Bay Area Preps For Freezing Temperatures Beginning Overnight

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A freeze warning for much of the Bay Area goes into effect beginning at 2 a.m. Wednesday and running through Friday, the National Weather Service said. Tuesday afternoon, a hail and wind advisory was issued for the areas of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and Danville. Ominous black clouds looming over the Livermore Valley quickly turned to widespread hail on Vasco Road and throughout the region. Freeze Warning updated to include inland portions of the South Bay such as San Jose. Take action now to prepare and check on those without adequate access to shelter, including your pets. #cawx...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: PG&E Says Power Outage Map Showing 77,000 Without Power Is False Alarm

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — What appeared to be a massive power outage leaving tens of thousands of PG&E customers across the East Bay was a system error on an outage map, the utility said Wednesday. PG&E said a brief outage did affect less than 1,000 customers in the Berkeley area and was resolved at 6:35 p.m. However, as of 7:30 p.m., an outage map on the PG&E website indicated at least 77,105 customers were without power from Berkeley north through Albany, San Pablo, and parts of Richmond. There was no word how soon the erroneous outage indication would be resolved on the map.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Illegal Fireworks Over Bay Bridge Bring Traffic To Standstill

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Traffic was brought to a standstill on the Bay Bridge when someone stopped, got out and set off illegal fireworks. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes heading into San Francisco. Thats when 911 calls about traffic being stopped on the bridge flooded emergency dispatch operators. According to the CHP, witnesses said the suspects got out and were setting off fireworks. Police were trying to find the suspects, but so far, no one has been arrested. The display lasted about 4 minutes and could be seen all across the Bay. The stunt lit up social media, as well, with videos and eyewitness accounts on Twitter that for the most part, were pleasantly suprised. One observer said, “No idea why there were fireworks from the bay bridge, just happy they happened. Life is so damn good, keep it coming!” Fireworks are illegal in San Francisco and Alameda County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy