ERCOT Anticipating ‘Tight Grid Conditions’ In Texas Through Friday
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas’s electric grid operator ERCOT said Wednesday, it anticipates “tight grid conditions” late this evening through Friday, February 25.
But they’re making allowances to ensure nothing cuts into power generation during the freezing temperatures and wintery precipitation.
ERCOT issued the following notice on Wednesday:
“To ensure all possible generation is available to serve system demand, ERCOT has requested that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) exercise its enforcement discretion with respect to generator exceedances of TCEQ air permit limitations.” TCEQ has communicated to ERCOT that it will use its enforcement discretion in evaluating generation facility exceedances of emission and operational permit limits in order to maximize generation availability during this period of concern. TCEQ’s enforcement discretion will apply beginning at midnight (12:00 a.m.) tonight. Unless TCEQ provides notice otherwise, the period of enforcement discretion will continue until ERCOT issues a Market Notice indicating that ERCOT’s request for enforcement discretion has ended.”
