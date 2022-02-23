Limited Edition Batman Watch | Melissa Chavez

Donna’s time on “Black Ink Crew” could be coming to an end. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna is no stranger to controversial moments. However, she may have had her most controversial one yet on the current season. Donna and Alex were having a lot of tension at the height of the pandemic. So when the crew decided to leave New York to work at the Atlanta shop, they noticed how tense the couple’s conversations could be. However, the true turning point was when people noticed Alex had a scratch on his face after getting into an argument with Donna. When he was asked who was responsible for the mark, he said Donna was to blame.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO