In response to Congressional efforts led by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), the Department of Homeland Security has recently announced that it is reestablishing the Homeland Security Academic Advisory Council (HSAAC), a council for Homeland Security officials to engage with higher education representatives on issues related to homeland security and the academic community. In 2020, Congressman Krishnamoorthi and Congressman Norman led a letter to the Homeland Security Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee to include the establishment of the HSAAC, which is based on their Homeland Security Higher Education Advisory Council Act alongside Senator Dick Durbin, in the report language for the end of year appropriations bill for 2021. Their successful congressional efforts to re-establish the HSAAC will be crucial in protecting U.S. national security in higher education establishments, especially in light of the developing situation and security risks involved with Russia invading Ukraine.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO