St. Germain Cocktail Recipe

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMix up a soothing glass of St. Germain cocktail after a long week of work! St. Germain is shaken with gin and topped with champagne. 1 1⁄2 fl oz dry gin,...

30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
Mens Journal

Best Mezcals to Drink Neat and in Cocktails

Searching for the best mezcals, but are new to the spirit? Let us be your guide, because this agave liquor is killer in a cocktail or sipped neat. Like many spirits, the production of mezcal comes with a few rules and regulations. Mexico’s Consejo Regulador del Mezcal states the spirit can only be made in nine states—most famously, Oaxaca—and categorizes mezcal based on both the agave used to make it and its production method. Typified by a range of flavors and smokiness (from mild to raging campfire), mezcal can complement sultry summer nights or take the chill off winter’s worst.
DRINKS
InsideHook

What Is Bourbon Cream, And How Do I Drink It?

Welcome to Show Me the Proof, a column where we pose big questions to the booze world and get drinks experts to argue the finer points. In our latest column, we’re taking on the new(ish) trend of bourbon cream. I take my bourbon seriously. I wasn’t sure if I...
DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Cheap Bourbons You Should Always Buy

Whether you drink it neat, on the rocks, or in a sophisticated Manhattan, bourbon is one of the most American drinks you can swig. In fact, whiskey needs to be made in America to count as bourbon. Bourbon also needs to contain at least 51% corn and spend time aging in new charred oak barrels. Making this type of booze is an art. Depending on the maker, you'll most likely detect perceptible hints of caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, grain, wood, or flower (via The Whiskey Guide). The strength of the bourbon really depends on the exact aging process. According to Difford's Guide, there's no minimum aging requirement for bourbon, unless you want to call your bourbon a "straight" whiskey, in which case it needs to age for a minimum of two years in an oak cask.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
MySanAntonio

The 5 best bourbons under $25

I recently revisited a couple bottles of sub-$25 bottles, lovingly filling glasses, tumblers, and coffee cups with dive bar standards like Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, and my personal favorite old man whiskey, Evan Williams. After spending a week (or maybe it was two months?) reviewing each bottle with an open...
DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Best Ever Teriyaki Chicken

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This teriyaki chicken will be the best that you ever make! The tender, juicy chicken is coated with the most amazingly flavored sauce. Once you eat this, it will become your new favorite!
RECIPES
CNET

We ate all 12 Girl Scout cookie flavors in one sitting. And the best one is…

Most people have a favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor: it usually comes down to Samoas or Thin Mints. After all, they've been two of the staple Girl Scout cookies for decades. Thin Mints and Samoas aren't the only flavors on the board, though, so I decided to try all the flavors and rank them top to bottom. And while yes, I do have a go-to Girl Scout cookie, I did keep an open mind since I hadn't tried all of the flavors. Per the Girl Scout website, the three most popular cookies are Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties).
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

The World’s Best Vodka Is Just $20 But Not Available in the US

Vodka gets a bad rap, but you can have one very legitimate complaint: the world’s best isn’t currently available in the United States. The World Vodka Awards 2022, a subset of the the World Drinks Awards, honored Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka as the “best in the world,” according to The Drinks Business (official results will be out on Friday). The vodka produced by the discount supermarket chain Aldi, which sells spirits in its European stores.
DRINKS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Think you know about rum? Think again

Love sipping a good mojito, frozen daiquiri or Cuba Libre?. If you’re a devoted rum drinker, here are some fun facts, trivia and background you might be interested to know about the friendly spirit. Where did rum originally come from?. Rum hails primarily from the Caribbean, with a few...
DRINKS
Elite Daily

11 Valentine’s Day Cocktail Recipes On TikTok You Can Make To Share The Love

Valentine’s Day has arrived, and it’s time to celebrate with all things sweet, pink, and sparkly. No matter what your love language is, it’s always fun to whip up a few festive cocktails with the people you care about on this day of sweet sentiments. Even better: Trying out one of these trending Valentine’s Day cocktail recipes from TikTok.
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

A Pomegranate Spritz Cocktail Recipe For Valentine's Day

Alas, we're at the tail end of pomegranate season. But given the fruit's vibrant red-magenta pigment, wouldn't you say that Valentine's Day is the perfect send-off? We'd like to think so, which is why making a round of these pomegranate-juice-spiked spritzers is in order (and for those who drink: making them spiked with alcohol, too).
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

CHEESESTEAK SLOPPY JOE SLIDERS

These Cheesesteak Sloppy Joe Sliders are absolutely delicious! Perfect addition any gathering. Super easy to make and taste great. There is no way you can only eat one. I served these last New Years Eve and had to double the recipe. They were a huge hit! Add these to your recipe list, you will not be disappointed.
RECIPES

