It's perfectly fine to enjoy your whiskey neat or on the rocks, but a whiskey cocktail (or "whisky" depending on where you are in the world) is a particular delight. A classic Manhattan, Old-Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, Mint Julep, or Rob Roy certainly celebrates the best of whiskey's many pleasures, but even whiskey lovers can find something new in creative whiskey cocktail recipes like the Scotch-based Paris Between the Wars, a rye-spiked Northern Standard, the warm Irish whiskey-kissed Gaelic Punch, or a spiritous The Circle of the Sun that may wake you up to a new side of Japanese whiskey. Whether you're sticking with a standard or sipping something unexpected, you'll find the best whiskey cocktail recipes for your tastes right here.

