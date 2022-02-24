ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen Swensen's emotional goodbye on the 6 PM News

WWL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe talented Karen Swenson takes her last...

www.wwltv.com

MLive

FOX 2 News anchors Huel Perkins, Monica Gayle say tearful goodbyes on live TV

DETROIT - They’ve been the faces of Detroit television news for the last quarter century. Now, FOX 2′s Huel Perkins and Monica Gayle have announced their retirements. Perkins joined WJBK-TV in 1989 and Gayle came to the station in 1997. The two have been sitting next to each other on the anchor desk for the past 24 years. Their last day newscast together will be in the evening on Friday, March 25.
DETROIT, MI
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Reveals She and Georgi Have Split for the Second Time (Exclusive)

It's over for the second time between Darcey and Georgi. Darcey revealed to ET that she and Georgi have called off their second engagement. The season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey saw Georgi proposing to Darcey for the second time in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and Darcey emotionally saying yes -- though her family and friends were not fans of the relationship. But Darcey now tells ET's Melicia Johnson that she and Georgi are no longer together.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Did The Resident Say Goodbye To A Character As Part Of Billie's Story?

Spoilers ahead for the February 22 episode of The Resident, called "Hell in a Handbasket." Season 5 of The Resident has delivered some serious emotional ups and downs, starting with the death of Nic and now forcing Billie to face her past. She had to go on the record about the sexual assault she suffered at the age of 13, after she spent so many years keeping the secret and trying to protect Trevor from the truth of how he was conceived. In the latest episode, Porter lashed out at Billie after she refused to withdraw her complaint, and the backlash was so severe that it took a brave move by Trevor to save the day. And now, it looks like that might have been his goodbye to The Resident... for now, at least.
TV SERIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Beauty Company Executive Fired for Posting Sesame Street Meme Mentioning Chingy, the N-Word and COVID-19 – Report

A beauty executive has reportedly been fired for posting a very random meme that mentioned Chingy and now the rapper is trending at No. 1 in the United State on Twitter. Today (Feb. 28), news broke of John Demsey—now-former senior executive of the beauty company Estée Lauder—being fired from his position for posting a Sesame Street meme on his personal Instagram page that mentioned the Chingy, N-word and COVID-19. CNN reports that Estée Lauder has released a statement confirming Demsey's termination, saying it was a "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Friends 'Concerned' Former Talk Show Host Is Missing Medical Appointments Following Bombshell Sherri Shepherd Show Announcement: Report

Wendy Williams is starting to worry friends as she reportedly spirals from the bombshell announcement that Sherri Shepherd would be permanently taking over The Wendy Williams Show time slot in the Fall. Following months of health woes suffered by the 57-year-old former radio DJ, producers announced on Tuesday, February 22,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey reflects on hair transformation after developing ‘baseball-sized bald spot’

Matthew McConaughey has addressed his full head of hair and revealed how he transformed it through dedication and a hair-growth ointment.The actor, 52, was asked about his formerly thinning hair, and what he did to change it, during an interview with LadBible, where he revealed that he grew his hair back by “fully committing” to applying a topical ointment every day.According to McConaughey, who acknowledged that he “didn’t have any of this” as he showed the interviewer the hair growing in around his hairline and also had a “silver dollar” spot where he was balding on the back of his...
CELEBRITIES

