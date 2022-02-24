US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;57;19;31;22;Much colder;NE;6;40%;100%;3. Albuquerque, NM;48;28;44;22;Breezy and cooler;NE;15;30%;3%;5. Anchorage, AK;35;31;39;33;An afternoon shower;N;7;71%;95%;1. Asheville, NC;71;50;64;55;A shower in places;SE;6;75%;55%;1. Atlanta, GA;72;58;76;61;Low clouds may break;SSW;7;69%;29%;2. Atlantic...

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurants prep for Mardi Gras 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mardi gras is March 1 — a day to indulge on Fat Tuesday, and after COVID-19 upended the entire restaurant industry over the last two years, Colorado Springs businesses are ready to celebrate with large gatherings for the first time in a while. Tejon Eatery in downtown Colorado Springs is The post Colorado Springs restaurants prep for Mardi Gras 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

