US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;57;19;31;22;Much colder;NE;6;40%;100%;3. Albuquerque, NM;48;28;44;22;Breezy and cooler;NE;15;30%;3%;5. Anchorage, AK;35;31;39;33;An afternoon shower;N;7;71%;95%;1. Asheville, NC;71;50;64;55;A shower in places;SE;6;75%;55%;1. Atlanta, GA;72;58;76;61;Low clouds may break;SSW;7;69%;29%;2. Atlantic...www.bigrapidsnews.com
Comments / 0