TAYLOR, Pa. — Joseph Czerw is a name you'll see often in the borough of Taylor on a monument along Union Street and on every one of Taylor Hose Company #1's ladder trucks. "All of our ladder trucks have always been dedicated to Joe. And from now through the future, all of our trucks will be dedicated to Joe to make sure that he is never forgotten," said Raymond Mochan, President of Taylor Hose Company #1.

TAYLOR, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO