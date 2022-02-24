ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Troy Aikman ‘deep in negotiations’ to join ‘MNF’

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usLpu_0eNLunXc00

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who is Fox Sports’ lead game color analyst, is expected to join ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” for the 2022 season, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The outlet characterized ESPN as being “deep in negotiations” with the former Dallas Cowboys star. And while the deal isn’t finalized, there is an expectation that it will be.

Aikman, 55, has also been courted by Amazon to take on analyst duties for its “Thursday Night Football” package. Amazon has similarly pursued NBC’s Al Michaels, who has expressed interest in pairing with Aikman, per the report.

No contract details were reported. However, the Post notes that Aikman is expected to earn in the neighborhood of the 10-year, $180 million deal that Tony Romo landed with CBS Sports.

Aikman has spent 20 years working with FOX. For 19 years of that, he has been paired with Joe Buck on FOX’s lead team.

It is unclear if ESPN would pursue Buck, Michaels or a different option.

ESPN’s current “Monday Night Football” team includes Steve Levy at play-by-play and Louis Riddick and Brian Griese as analysts.

Aikman was a six-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys, throwing for 32,942 yards and 165 touchdowns (both marks good for second in franchise history) over a 12-year career. He famously led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl Championships (1992, 1993, 1995).

–Field Level Media

