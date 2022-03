A Sifu easy mode update is destined to divide players, between those with a "git gud" mentality who don't think anyone should get an easier ride, and those struggling with the fairly brutal difficulty who just want to be able to enjoy the game. It's been one of the most requested features to be added since launch, and it isn't difficult to see why – the PS5 trophy details suggest that only around 13% of players have actually beaten the game so far, and that's before taking on the optional additional challenges to reach the true ending. If you're patiently waiting on a Sifu easy mode update then here's what we know about it so far, along with advice for making the game easier in the meantime.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO