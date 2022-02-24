Netflix’s Marvel TV Shows Will Be Coming To Disney+

It's a slow-ish week for premieres, which means anything goes in terms of what to watch. What I mean is that there has perhaps never been a better time to give yourself over to a kooky sci-fi romance like AI Love You (amazing title), which is a Thai movie about an apartment building falling in love with a human woman. We should all be so lucky! Later in the week, Netflix will release its highly anticipated Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs, which could honestly not be coming at a more interesting time. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also finally returns for Season 4 on Friday, and The Walking Dead has its midseason premiere on Sunday. I declare that the theme of this week is, "Sure, why not?" Eat some leftover Valentine's Day chocolate and settle in.
