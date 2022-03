We’ve been following along Google’s attempts at getting software ready that would make it possible to use your phone right on your Chromebook, letting you reply to messages while you’re seated at your computer. Google later even officially announced that it was working on this during CES 2022. And now, 9to5Google has managed to activate a working prototype of the functionality, revealing that it is not only possible to stream all kinds of apps to Chromebooks, but also potentially to Windows and Mac computers.

