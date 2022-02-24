EC man fined for firing gun while drunk, resisting officers

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was fined $886 for firing shots in the town of Union while intoxicated and then resisting officers who tried to take him into custody.

Lucas Cantu, 67, 6718 Crescent Ave., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

A misdemeanor count of operating a firearm while intoxicated was dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered the firearm seized during the incident to be destroyed.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities were called to a residence in the town of Union at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 on a report of a man with a firearm. A neighbor said the man, later identified as Cantu, was yelling suicidal comments and had fired several rounds.

Authorities responded in tactical gear because of the nature of the call.

One law enforcement officer was able to contact Cantu at 7:47 p.m. Cantu indicated he was intoxicated and that he did possess a shotgun. For the next several minutes, Cantu continued to yell at the officers that he was intoxicated.

At 8:29 p.m., officers decided to approach Cantu.

Two officers got in the driveway and ordered Cantu to put his hands in the air. Cantu did not comply.

Once officers were within five yards of Cantu, he went to his knees and laid flat on his stomach.

Cantu then refused to place his arms out. After several attempts to have Cantu comply with words alone, officers then secured him with force.

Two officers then tried to place Cantu in handcuffs and Cantu resisted. Officers eventually got Cantu into the handcuffs and secured his shotgun, which had a shell inside the chamber.

Cantu did not consent to a blood draw to determine if he was intoxicated.

A warrant was drafted and executed. Cantu was then taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for a blood draw.

Afterwards, Cantu was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail, where he was given a breath test. That test showed his blood alcohol content to be at .162, which is more than twice the legal limit for driving.