ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Camden County baseball coach charged with child sexual assault

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIquw_0eNLpiJ200

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Prosecutors in Camden County have charged a baseball coach in Cherry Hill with numerous counts including sexual assault of a 12-year-old inside his vehicle.

Authorities said Thomas Bianco, 20, was arrested and charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Bianco is a baseball coach with the Cherry Hill National Athletic League. He also has minors working at his landscaping business, according to prosecutors.

He was placed at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office asks you to call them at 856-225-8443, Cherry Hill Police at 856-432-8818 with tips in the case, or anonymously send a tip to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Baseball Coach#Philadelphia#Kyw Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy