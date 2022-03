SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. Sacramento County sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann says five people are dead after a church shooting in the Arden-Arcade area. He said the death toll includes three children under the age of 15. The suspect was a father, identified as David Fidel Mora-Rojas, who Grassmann said killed himself. Details on the fifth person are not available at this time, but Grassmann said the three children killed were the suspect's own children.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO