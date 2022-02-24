ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Count of unhoused in Sacramento County back on

By Karma Dickerson, Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1aNo_0eNLnmTq00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of volunteers prepared to hit the streets in order to join a nationwide effort to count the number of unhoused residents.

Whether it is encampments or cars used as living spaces, researchers, advocates and ordinary residents said it appears those numbers are growing in Sacramento County.

But it’s been three years since there have been official figures to back that up.

“When you’re advocating like I am, anecdotal information only takes you so far,” said Joe Smith, advocate at Loaves and Fishes.

Sacramento’s Miller Park a safeground for unhoused residents

Smith headed out Wednesday to help crews get concrete information. The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department mandates jurisdictions carry out the Point-in-Time Count every two years to receive federal funding for homeless services —Last year’s count was canceled due to COVID-19.

“So, this is a very much anticipated count, so we’re looking forward to having over 700 volunteers assisting us,” said Lisa Bates, CEO of Sacramento Steps Forward.

SSF is a nonprofit that stepped out Wednesday, and will again Thursday, on behalf of Sacramento city and county governments. They will be stopping by camps, cars, street corners, anywhere they find unsheltered people.

“It gives us real data about who’s experiencing homelessness; why they’re experiencing homelessness,” Bates said.

The last PIT survey in 2019 showed on any given night 5,570 people are experiencing homelessness in Sacramento County, with an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 unhoused people each year.

Where rent rose, fell the most in 2021: report

It’s a 19% jump from the previous count in 2017.  Smith said they are expecting double what they saw in 2019.

Bates said those numbers will ideally help shape policy going forward.

“It helps us create solutions and decisions about how we’re going to address homelessness in our community,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

San Juan families demonstrate as state announces new mask guidance

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In just a matter of weeks, students in California public schools will have the option to mask or not to mask. The announcement came Monday from the Newsom administration. But for some parents in Carmichael, the mask changes are not coming soon enough.  With signs in hand, a group of parents and […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

Nearly 20 local museums participating in ‘Free Museum Weekend’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being held virtual last year, nearly 20 museums are collaborating for a hybrid two-day museum experience in the Sacramento area, free of charge.  Free Museum Weekend is taking place on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, and advance registration is required. To ensure a safe experience, capacity will be […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
FOX40

Inaugural Krewe of Trees Parade in Sacramento

Monday is Lundi Gras, the Monday before Fat Tuesday, and the official gear-up day before the full-fledged party starts in earnest for Mardi Gras itself. Sacramento held its inaugural Krewe of Trees Parade, and FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall got to serve as the queen alongside king chef Patrick Mulvaney.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California, Oregon and Washington lifting mask mandates in March

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies the Democratic governors of all three states announced jointly on Monday. “With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

SEIU Local 1000 president suspended over ‘self-interested actions’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The head of California’s largest state employee union has been suspended, its vice presidents said Monday. The three vice presidents for Local 1000 of the Service Employees International Union said President Richard Louis Brown “posed an immediate threat to the welfare” of the union and its 96,000 members. “After running on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Volunteers#Unhoused#Loaves And Fishes#Safeground#Sacramento Steps Forward
FOX40

Officer finds boy, 2, in car stolen in Northern California

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities found a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen. Police say the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries at about 4 a.m. Sunday in Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX40

Crash near Turlock kills both drivers: CHP

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Monday morning when their vehicles crashed in an area just west of Turlock. The California Highway Patrol said it got a call about the crash around 5:45 a.m. According to CHP officials, a Subaru SUV heading west on West Main Avenue merged into the eastbound lane near South […]
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

FOX40

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy