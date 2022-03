Playmobil has a new collaboration with Mini Cooper and the adorable toy collectible is finally available for pre-order. Mini Coopers have been an iconic element of British traffic since ever their legendary appearance on The Italian Job starring Michael Caine. The stunning car has solidified its status as one of the most iconic sets of wheels ever by appearing in countless cinematic masterpieces, such as Mr.Bean, The Bourne Identity, and Austin Powers: Goldfinger. Additionally, with the likes of The Beatles, Madonna, and Mick Jagger, being associated with the Mini Cooper, there is no denying its star power.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO