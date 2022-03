Heather MacLean was the surprise winner of the 1500m, the marquee event of the first day of the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday. MacLean, who was eliminated in the 1500m heats at the Tokyo Olympics, handed Olympic Trials winner Elle Purrier St. Pierre her first domestic defeat at the distance since 2019, according to World Athletics.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO