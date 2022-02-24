No, the International Space Station will not crash into your backyard when it comes down

(WWJ) – The International Space Station is starting to show its age and NASA has apparently revealed a timeline for when it will come down from space.

The ISS launched in 1998 and looks like it will be coming back down at the end of this decade.

Mike Murray from the Delta College Planetarium told WWJ’s Erin Vee on this week’s episode of “All over the Space” the ISS is already at or beyond its original specified lifetime, and there will be detailed plans to bring it out of orbit.

And no, it won’t be crashing into your backyard, he says. But Murray does explain where it will go, and how it will get there.

There is, however, still more time for more work to be done at the ISS.

“You can only expose a big station like that to heat and cold and sunrises and sunsets and stresses of moving back and forth for so long,” Murray said. “You probably have heard, there have been little air leaks and things like that, but it does still have more time available for scientists and astronauts to use it."

More information on the Delta College Planetarium can be found on their website.