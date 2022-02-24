ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oktibbeha County, MS

Mississippi county responds to open meetings complaint

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An east-central Mississippi county said it did not violate the state’s Open Meetings Act when it held multiple nonquorum meetings with engineers earlier this month to discuss potential improvements to the Oktibbeha County Lake Dam.

The Commercial Dispatch newspaper filed an open meetings complaint against Oktibbeha County after supervisors met with representatives of the Mississippi Engineering Group on Feb. 3 in separate nonquorum discussions that were held without notice and were not open to public attendance.

Supervisors Orlando Trainer and Joe Williams attended one session; board President Bricklee Miller and Supervisor Marvell Howard, the other. Supervisor John Montgomery was out of town and attended neither meeting.

A reporter from The Dispatch sat in the session with Miller and Howard. However, because the meetings weren’t open to the public, the newspaper alleges they constituted “rolling quorums,” which the Ethics Commission has previously deemed a violation of the Open Meetings Act, the newspaper reported.

In the county’s response to the complaint, Board of Supervisors attorney Rob Roberson wrote that the meetings were informal “educational meetings” meant to answer questions for supervisors about a complicated topic. The response said supervisors did not discuss policy, funding or any type of action but met simply to better prepare to discuss the dam report in a March public session.

Roberson also denied the meetings were rolling quorums because they weren’t prearranged meetings where the “deliberative stages of the decision-making process that lead to the formation and determination of public policy” took place.

The Ethics Commission ruled in 2014 that the city of Columbus was in violation of the Open Meetings Act after the newspaper filed a similar complaint alleging the City Council met in a similar fashion. That decision was upheld by the state Supreme Court.

Roberson, however, said the current case is different because decisions weren’t made and the media was welcome to attend.

The newspaper contends that the meetings should have been open to the public.

“While we don’t believe these meetings were intended to be secretive in any way, we stand by our position that the information presented was intended to help lawmakers make an informed decision. Such meetings — regardless of the complexity of the subject matter - should be open to the public,” Dispatch publisher Peter Imes said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WVa lawmakers want voters to decide final say on education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers would get the final say on state Board of Education policies under a resolution approved Monday by the state Senate. The resolution, adopted by the House of Delegates 80-18 last week, made it through the Senate on a 23-11 vote. After being returned to the House because the Senate tweaked the resolution, it would go before voters next fall as a proposed constitutional amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

Senate OKs residency requirements for US House candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Just weeks after finalizing Tennessee’s new congressional boundaries, GOP lawmakers are now eyeing a possible residency requirement for Republican and Democratic U.S. House hopefuls eager to secure their political party’s nomination later this year. The GOP-controlled Senate on Monday advanced legislation requiring U.S....
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Oktibbeha County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Oktibbeha County, MS
Government
City
Starkville, MS
City
Columbus, MS
The Associated Press

Arizona House sends measure boosting voter ID to ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona House on Monday joined the GOP-led state Senate in approving a measure that will ask voters in November to drastically boost identification requirements needed for in-person and mail voting in the battleground state. Arizona already has very strong voter ID laws, but Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Commercial Dispatch#The Dispatch#The Ethics Commission#Board Of Supervisors#The City Council
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy