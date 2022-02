Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard are giving away free bundles to all players, and all you have to do to get yours is log on and play for the upcoming Max XP weekend. The Forbidden Sacrifice bundle includes a new legendary operator skin, blueprints for a legendary SMG "kitted for tactical close-range engagements" and a legendary assault rifle "with attachments that help keep you off the radar," as well as a free tier skip. Logging in during the event will also get you another 10 tier skips, meaning you'll be able to jump ahead by 11 ranks total for zero dollars.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO