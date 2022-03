PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Southeast Portland Friday evening, police said. On Feb. 25 at 6:54 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle near Southeast Foster Road and 110th Drive, in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers and paramedics arrived to the scene and found an injured man. He was taken to the hospital, and police said his injuries were believed to be non-life threatening. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) determined that a suspect hit the pedestrian with a vehicle and then left the scene.

