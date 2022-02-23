ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAEROSPACE ANNOUNCES FOURTH GENERATION PASE™ RADAR

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Latest Generation High Frequency Surface Wave Radar brings technical advances to the Global Maritime Market. Waterloo, ON - 21 February 2022 - Maerospace Corporation, a global supplier of real-time maritime intelligence via industry leading radar systems and innovative data analytics, is pleased to announce a major enhancement of their PASE™ High...

