PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A winter storm system will be impacting the region Thursday into Friday. All of our precipitation will NOT be winter-like though. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. (Photo: KDKA Weather) The first flakes could occur Thursday morning along the southern Pennsylvania border, but the more impactful precipitation will not begin until the evening. (Photo: KDKA Weather) A brief mix of freezing rain and sleet will impact Pittsburgh at that time before changing to all rain. Pittsburgh will likely spend most of this event in rain after we change from that mix. Some of the rain will be heavy. (Photo: KDKA Weather) North...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO