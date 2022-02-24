ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blu Review – Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge (Arrow Video)

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRating – 3.5/5. What could be more 80s than turning a classic tale about love lost, revenge, and mystery into a slasher set inside of a mall? By the late 80s the slasher was dying. Franchises has killed the sub-genre that came into it’s own in the declining years of the...

www.horrorsociety.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Blu Review#Ford#Arrow Video#Mvd#Horror Society
