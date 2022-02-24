ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rent Or Buy? Exploring The Best Option For Pittsburghers

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTs2R_0eNLifKy00

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rent has increased so much in cities across the United State, including here in Pittsburgh, that it’s actually more affordable now to buy a home.

Sold signs are popping up more and more across the city. Experts say it is because owning a home in Pittsburgh is very achievable now.

In a recent study from realtor.com, the national median rental price jumped almost 20 percent last month over the same time a year ago. Experts said there is a financial benefit of buying that renters won’t see, including the chance to profit when you sell your home.

Owning a home also allows you to build wealth in ways renting can’t. But make no mistake, buying a home is no small expense. Not only are there reoccurring property taxes and insurance payments to make, but there are also maintenance and upkeeping costs that get expensive fast.

Those costs aside, experts said there are clear benefits. First-time homeowner Ashley Henrickson said she and her husband decided to buy after renting for seven years.

“When you sit down and look at the numbers, the amount of house we could afford compared to the amount of rent, it was a no-brainer,” she said,

Bill Russo, the vice president of Howard Hanna, said Pittsburgh continues to be one of the most affordable cities to live in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fortune

10 cities where it’s cheaper to buy vs. rent right now

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Renting a home used to be a safe and financially secure way to live independently and save up enough money to buy a first home. Pandemic inflation...
HOUSE RENT
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Buying is more affordable than renting in these cities

Across the US rent is rising so fast that in many cities buying has become more affordable than renting, even with sky-high home sale prices. The national median rental price jumped 19.8% in January from a year ago, marking the eighth straight month of double-digit increases, according to a report from Realtor.com. The national median rent was $1,789 last month.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Real Estate
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Is rent control a possibility in South Florida? We explore what it would take

The rental market in South Florida is a battlefield right now, and there are plenty of casualties. Middle class renters are seeing their monthly payments go up as much as $1,000 a month. Some can pinch and make rent, others have to move. Still others are sleeping in their cars. The down-market ripple effect not only affects communities, it raises concerns over where South Florida’s workforce ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Telegraph

Is it illegal to rent out my house without a buy-to-let mortgage?

Homeowners who have chosen to rent out their property risk landing themselves in hot water if they fail to inform their mortgage lender of their decision. So-called "accidental landlords" – homeowners who fell into the sector by accident – must ensure they are not breaking the terms and conditions of their mortgage by letting a property illegally.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Kdka Tv#Realtor Com
FOXBusiness

Buying starter home is cheaper than renting in many US cities: Report

In the U.S., buying a starter home is more affordable than renting in many large cities. Research analysts at Realtor.com examined home buying and rental data in 50 of the largest metro areas in the country and found that buying a starter home was a more cost-effective move in 26 metros, when comparing similarly-sized units.
REAL ESTATE
inputmag.com

These are the best places to rent furniture right now

Furniture rental services have caught the eye of home designers everywhere because of their cost-effectiveness and convenience, but where does one start? If the Ikea dressers just aren’t cutting it anymore, start with these eight online furniture renters.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
Wyoming News

How can I tell it’s time to stop renting and buy a home?

There are a few different ways that you can tell that it’s time to stop renting and start buying, but one of the major signs is that your finances are in neat and tidy order. Your lender will want to see that you have a steady income that will allow you to make your mortgage payments each month—and the other pieces of the financial puzzle need to be in place, too. That means you’ve saved enough for a down payment and closing costs and have a positive credit history. The higher your credit score, the better your chances to get loan approvals, though some government loans make it possible to purchase a home with scores between 500 and 580.
REAL ESTATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Alta Via restaurant to expand into Pittsburgh's Market Square

The Downtown Pittsburgh hospitality scene is buzzing again and adding another popular restaurant to the neighborhood. Alta Via, an Italian restaurant inspired by California cuisine, is expanding from its original home and into Market Square, according to the big Burrito Restaurant Group. The group owns the Mad Mex chain and...
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is here. If that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back! So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day! For more information on the Lenten season in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, visit their website here. Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions MORE INFORMATION: Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Catholic Supply Chain And Inflation: Local Fire Departments And Churches Raise Prices For Fish...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy