Salt Lake City, UT

Utes could make NCAA Tournament for first time since joining Pac-12

By Dana Greene
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah women’s basketball team is on the verge of making some history.

Since joining the Pac-12 Conference in 2011, the Utes have never made the NCAA Tournament. But that is likely to change in a couple weeks.

The Utes (16-9, 7-6 Pac-12) have a NET ranking of 25, and have been projected as an 8 or 9-seed in the Big Dance. But the team is not getting ahead of itself just yet.

“I think we have to be careful with that,” said head coach Lynne Roberts. “They’re smart, they know what’s going on. They know what’s at stake. It’s what their goal has been all season. These guys love to be at Utah, they love being Utes. They’re here to make history, and do something that’s never been done.”

The Utes close out the regular season this week at home against Oregon State and Oregon before beginning the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas. But they can’t help but dream about making it to the NCAA Tournament.

“I think every kid when you’re young, you see March Madness on TV,” said leading scorer Gianna Kneepkens. “Just like thinking of that as a kid to now it being right in front of us. We just have to be focused and get our job done.”

The Utes were a perennial NCAA Tournament team when they were in the Mountain West Conference. But since moving to the Pac-12 in 2011, things have been a little rough. So for senior point guard Dru Gylten, she appreciates how far this team has come.

“I think for us, at least my recruiting class, you always wanted to come to Utah and do something that Utah has never done,” Gylten said. “I think that would be the cherry on top of everything.”

Two of the Utes top three scorers are freshman in Jenna Johnson and Gianna Kneepkens, so this team is young. But they can also score. Utah boasts one of the nation’s leading offenses, and has topped 100 points three times this season. The Utes are also on pace to set school record for most 3-pointers made in a season.

“I’m not great at math, but I know that three is more than two,” Roberts said with a smile. “It’s just simple analytics points per possession and shot selection on the floor. We’ve hammered that all season.”

“It’s fun to play, and it’s also fun to watch,” said Gylten, who leads the team in assists. “We definitely keep the crowd involved. We shoot a lot of threes, we get up and down a lot, and we play a very high speed game.”

“It’s super fun, fast-paced,” added Kneepkens, who is averaging 12.3 points per game. “We all share the ball. We’re all excited for each other, so all the energy is great. It’s been awesome so far.”

The Utes host Oregon State Thursday at 5:30 and #25 Oregon at 1:00 p.m.

ABC4

Red Rocks lose to Arizona for first time ever

TUCSON, Ariz. (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in school history, the Utah gymnastics team lost to Arizona, as the top-ranked team in the country on balance beam had two falls. The Utes dropped its final Pac-12 meet of the regular season, 197.775-196.850 after being forced to count a fall in the final rotation. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz shut down Dallas in second half to pull out 114-109 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In a playoff-type atmosphere, the Utah Jazz came up with a big win with playoff implications. Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, while Rudy Gobert had 14 points, 17 rebounds, and played suffocating defense on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter, as the Jazz came from behind […]
NBA
ABC4

Real Salt Lake plays scoreless draw in season opener

HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – While the offense could not generate much of an attack, the defense was up to the challenge, as Real Salt Lake battled the Houston Dynamo to a scoreless draw in the season opener Sunday night. Zac MacMath earned the clean sheet in goal for RSL, making two saves. Steve Clark stopped […]
MLS
ABC4

162-game MLB season, Opening Day in jeopardy

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were leading the players’ bargaining team Monday for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule. The sides agreed to arrive at Roger Dean Stadium at […]
MLB
ABC4

#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#The University Of Utah#The Pac 12 Conference#Utes#The Ncaa Tournament#Red Rocks
ABC4

