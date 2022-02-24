ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Police: Jewelry, electronics, gifts cards among items stolen from vehicles at James City County neighborhood

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say jewelry, electronics, and gift cards were among items stolen from vehicles in a James City County neighborhood.

According to James City County Police, the incidents occurred in the overnight hours of Jan. 26 to Jan. 27.

Police say they received reports of unlocked vehicles having items stolen from them and other vehicles being tampered with in the Liberty Crossing neighborhood and at the AAA in the 6500 block of Richmond Road.

Authorities released photos of the person they believe to be responsible for the incidents.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

