Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying man accused of stealing elderly victim’s credit card

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a man accused of stealing an elderly victim’s credit card.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim reported their credit card stolen and several thousand dollars was charged.

The sheriff’s office released multiple photos of the suspect in a social media post.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Green Detherage at 513-785-1260.

