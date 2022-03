The U.S. Postal Service will replace most of its aging vehicle fleet over the next few years. Sleek, new delivery trucks will take the place of the familiar boxy ones that Americans see on the roads six days a week no matter the snow, rain, heat nor gloom of night. The change is mostly cosmetic, though. Rather than buy electric trucks, the new ones will emit almost as much greenhouse gas as the old ones. It’s a missed opportunity that will put America even further behind in its effort to combat climate change.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO