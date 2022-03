It didn't take long for Karin Smith to realize the RV life was not for her. The Jupiter, Florida, resident and single mom bought a 1995 Fleetwood Bounder in January 2021, not only as a tool for travel but for peace of mind. With rent prices in Florida skyrocketing, Smith wanted to make sure she and her son would always have a roof over their heads.

