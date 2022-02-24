ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

DHEC updates COVID guidelines for schools, child care centers

By Melissa Meyers
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFKxv_0eNLfQj400

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s schools and child care centers received new guidance Wednesday from state health officials that will lead to relaxed COVID-19 policies across the state.

The new guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Environmental Control follow a decline in COVID cases across the state. As a result, officials are pushing to transition from the test-to-stay practice.

Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that it will discontinue all COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantining and its test-to-stay program starting on Thursday.

“Our goal is figuring out how to bring cases and hospitalizations and deaths down to a level that allows us to live our normal lives with very little interruption,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s director of public health, said.

The guidance applies to individual schools and child care centers, rather than districts as a whole.

Horry County Schools to end contact tracing, quarantine

“Fine-tuning our guidance to allow these schools and childcare facilities to function on a case-by-case basis, let’s schools know when they need to ramp up their safety protocols and when they can safely relax them,” Traxler said.

Schools and child care centers can suspend test-to-stay policies once they have two consecutive weeks in which fewer than 10% of students and staff test positive.

Once that happens, contact tracing, testing and masking of close contacts without symptoms will not be required.

“One of the main factors in all of this transition are the daily habits and practices of individuals across our state to truly achieve an endemic with COVID-19 and get out of the pandemic response,” Traxler said.

If a school or child care center has two consecutive weeks above the 10% mark, they’ll have to reinstate either the test-to-stay program or quarantine procedures.

“This is an important step for our state because it lays the foundation for how we can work and live with a contained version of the COVID-19 virus,” she said.

Schools will continue to report COVID cases to DHEC on a weekly basis, and isolation requirements for those with COVID-19 will remain the same.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Horry County school board updates public on school operations, looks to future

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Masks on buses and school COVID-19 operations were among several topics discussed at Monday night’s Horry County Schools Board of Education meeting. It was just last week that officials announced several changes affecting school operations. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, schools and child care […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Proposed Horry County charter school would target dropouts

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the potential approval and opening dates of the school. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A public charter school with a mission to help high school dropouts get their diplomas could open in Horry County next year. “This is about giving these kids hope, and there are […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Masks no longer required on Horry County school buses

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County students and staff members will no longer be required to wear a mask on school buses, the district said Saturday morning in a news release. The district said the policy change announced by the South Carolina Department of Education on Friday is in response to updated guidance from […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Wildlife feeling effects of increased development in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s no secret that Horry County is experiencing booming development with the number of building permits doubling during the past two years, according to county leaders. All of that growth is impacting the region’s natural habitat. “These animals have nowhere to go,” Kimberly Cerimele, executive director of the Carolina Wildlife […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Health
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

CDC moves Marion County to ‘substantial’ COVID-19 rate

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reclassified Marion County as having a “substantial transmission” COVID-19 rate, according to data updated on Friday. Marion County is joined by Anderson, Barnwell, Hampton, Lee and Williamsburg counties in the category. Bamberg County is in the “moderate transmission” category. The rest of […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Mom working with South Carolina lawmakers to protect kids from guns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would hold accountable adults who fail to supervise children who get access to firearms. Rep. Krystal Matthews, D-Berkeley, said gun deaths and injuries involving minors with guns are frequently caused by a lack of supervision. “Adults who fail to supervise children who […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WBTW News13

South Carolina newlyweds donate wedding flowers to hospital frontline staff

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – From bouquets to centerpieces, the frontline staff at Summerville Medical Center felt compassion and gratitude, thanks to a newly married couple here in the Lowcountry. Thanks to newlyweds Isaiah and Sterling Singleton, many wedding pieces were delivered to ICU, COVID, ER, and respiratory therapy staff at Summerville Medical Center on Sunday. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County lifts burn ban

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County has lifted its burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county, effective immediately. All open burning in Horry County requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404, before the burn is started. More information about open burning in Horry County can be found here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Child Care
WBTW News13

People with disabilities have access to South Carolina vaccine network

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that people with disabilities are more likely to support COVID-19 vaccines , but have lower vaccination rates than other groups. The CDC recorded that people with disabilities were having a hard time getting an appointment online, not knowing […]
HEALTH
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach to get $4.3M from opioid crisis settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach will get more than $4 million as part of an opioid crisis settlement. More than $360 million is headed to South Carolina after a multi-year, multi-state settlement was reached with major drug corporations. Part of that money will go to overdose protection in the city. The city hopes […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate possible shooting near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a possible shooting Monday near Myrtle Beach, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department. Police were called to the area of Rittenhouse Road near Socastee Boulevard and Dick Pond Road at about 4 p.m., according to Moskov. It’s unclear if anyone was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence’s Public Safety Citizen Review Board meets for the first time

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new committee aimed at improving relations between the public and first responders met for the first time Thursday. The Public Safety Citizen Review Board is made up of seven citizen members and non-voting representatives from the Florence Police and Fire Departments. The board will hear complaints from the general public […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages mobile home near Conway; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being assisted by the American Red Cross after a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning on Landmark Road near Conway, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 12:54 a.m., and no injuries were reported, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. No other information was […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in 4-vehicle crash near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were being taken to the hospital late Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash in the area of Holmestown Road and Bella Road near Surfside Beach, authorities said. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash has lanes of traffic blocked, and motorists as asked to avoid the area […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina’s 10 oddest high school mascots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – Pfft. Leave the lions and tigers and bears to other states. When it comes to odd high school mascots, North Carolina has it covered. Is it any surprise from a state that brought us a Tar Heel?  We’ve compiled a list of the most unique and odd high school mascots from […]
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy