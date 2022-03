Portland police have not yet arrested anyone in the Feb. 20 shooting that injured her two children and their father.The mother who was fatally shot while riding in the car with her two children and their father on Sunday, Feb. 20, has been identified. Adau Duop was killed when bullets ripped through her car late Sunday night in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The Oregon State Medical Examiner has officially confirmed she died from homicide by a gunshot wound. Police say Duop's boyfriend, who was driving the car at the time of the shooting, remains in serious...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO