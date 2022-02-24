Man Hit by Vehicle, Killed on Pomona Freeway in Industry Area

Photo: Getty Images

INDUSTRY (CNS) - A Huntington Park man was fatally struck by a vehicle early today when he got out of his SUV that had crashed into the center divider of the Pomona (60) Freeway near Industry.

Officers were sent to the westbound 60 Freeway east of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway about 2:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities withheld the name of the 56-year-old man, who died at the scene, pending notification of his relatives.

According to the CHP, the man was driving a 2005 Ford Escape that crashed into the center divider and became disabled in the No. 2 lane, and he got out and stood next to the driver's side door of his SUV.

A short time later, a 2012 Toyota Highlander struck the man and the Escape as it was stopped on the freeway.

The driver of the Highlander was not injured. He remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, as did another motorist whose vehicle ran over debris at the crash site, the CHP reported.

Anyone with information was urged to call CHP Officer K. Tao at 562- 868-0503.