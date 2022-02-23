Student Voices at The Bedford Citizen: Wrinkles in Time ~ Lily Nemirovsky

~ Submitted by Jessica Leavell, Ph.D. Dear friends and neighbors, it is with great pleasure that I write this letter in support of Sheila Mehta-Green, Ph.D. for our school committee. Sheila has lived in Bedford for 20 years and the last 12 years volunteering countless hours to support and advocate for our children, families, and schools. She has held numerous leadership roles including co-chair of the Celebrating Differences program at Lane School, Vice President of the MSPA, and most recently co-chair of the Special Education Advisory. Sheila was also a member of the JGMS and district reopening committees. Through these efforts, she has developed an in-depth understanding of our school system and the state-level organizations involved in educational decision-making.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO