Dish has revealed its 5G coverage plans for 2022, listing the cities that'll get the carrier to its goal of covering 20% of the US by June. In November the company launched its first 5G service, in Las Vegas for beta users, though issues remain, Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said Thursday during the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call. The plan is to expand its 5G network to 26 cities by June to meet the Federal Communications Commission's requirement that the company cover 20% of the country by then. Aside from a handful of West Coast cities, like Reno, Nevada, and Spokane, Washington, most of these cities are in Texas, the Rust Belt, and the Eastern Seaboard.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO