Jacksonville, FL

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: Wait until you’re 70 to start collecting Social Security benefits

By Steven Ponson
 5 days ago
Jacksonville FL — If you’re approaching retirement age, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says, if you can, wait until you are 70 to start collecting Social Security benefits to help get more money into your pocket. Clark says the additional money you can get by waiting until you’re 70 in comparison to when you’re 62 is gigantic.

“Then once you get that initial larger check, every year when they adjust for inflation, you’re adjusted from that bigger amount, not a smaller amount”. Clark says.

Clark says even if you have to work part-time in your 60s, you should do what you need to do to start collecting benefits at 70.

Clark also believes that Congress will act at some point to make sure the people who are collecting Social Security will get the full benefits.

