The Music Committee at First Parish on Bedford Common will present its annual Valentine’s concert—“Love Songs We Love”—at 4 pm on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4 p.m. The concert will feature songs like “This Can’t Be Love”, “Falling in Love with Love”, “True Love”, “On a Slow Boat to China”, “Hello, Young Lovers” and, “People Will Say We’re in Love” along with songs by Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, Kern, Coward, Porter, Loesser, Lerner, Lowe, and Berlin. Instrumental pieces will be Elgar’s famous “Salut d’Amour” and the heartfelt Meditation from Massenet’s “Thaïs”.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO