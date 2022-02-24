ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

OPINION: Snags with mailed ballots show needless problems with new law

By Thomas Taschinger
Beaumont Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early returns are in on the new requirements for mailed ballots during the current early voting period, and they are not good. Election officials across the state are reporting unusually high rates of rejections for mailed ballots they have received. In Harris County, the state’s largest county and...

commonsense
4d ago

No “snags”. The law is working. 40% of the rejected ballots are for missing ID information. That means the new law is doing EXACTLY what we wanted it to. PROVE you are legally eligible to vote! Reduce illegal votes being cast.

Houston Chronicle

Why low voter turnout for the 2022 primaries means Texas politics are about to get more extreme

In a state with more than 29 million residents, just 2.5 million of them are likely to choose Texas’ next class of representatives. The 2021 redistricting cycle eliminated nearly all competitive districts across Texas, leaving most of the decision-making to the low-turnout, highly polarized primary election on March 1. The disinterest from mainstream voters often leads to the election of candidates who have more extreme views — or at least say they do, political experts say.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Voter turnout in Texas primaries is dramatically low. See how many people have voted in your county so far.

TEXAS, USA — Texans are heading to the polls for the 2022 primary, and voters will choose party nominees for statewide seats, including governor, and district-based congressional and legislative seats. Early voting lasts through Feb. 25, and election day is March 1. Historically, voter participation in midterm primary elections is dismal in Texas, with less than a quarter of registered voters casting ballots most years.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Thousands Of Texas Ballots Rejected Due To New Voter ID Law

Feb 18 (Reuters) – Thousands of Texas voters’ mail-in ballots for midterm primary elections have been rejected for failing to comply with new Republican-backed identification requirements passed in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud, county officials said. Election officials in six...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Billionaires from around the nation pick sides in Texas governor’s race

Billionaires from around the nation are trying to influence the Republican primary for governor in Texas. While Gov. Greg Abbott has raised and spent vastly more than his top GOP primary opponents Allen West and Don Huffines, all can count billionaires among their biggest backers — funneling millions of dollars into the race.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: After Beto O’Rourke stumbled on the national stage, Texas won’t be fooled

Regarding “Editorial: We recommend Beto O’Rourke in Democratic primary for Governor,” (Feb. 13): To dismiss Robert O’Rourke’s failed attempt to win the Democratic presidential nomination as “like Icarus, he burned and crashed,” is vastly insufficient. The stage was too big for him, and he made a fool out of himself. Then he wandered off into the wilderness for several months issuing occasional nonsensical remarks about trying to find himself. If he “still inspires hope,” it can be only because of the sorry lot of other Democrat candidates. The Chronicle’s attempt to compare him to a mythological figure won’t fool anybody who watched those debates, where he was a tongue-tied stumblebum. It simply defies credulity that the Chronicle — excuse me, the editorial board — can refer to O’Rourke as “eloquent.”
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

New Beto O'Rourke ad puts Gov. Greg Abbott in hot seat over energy company campaign donations

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continues to aggressively take Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his handling of last year’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions and killed at least 246 Texans. O’Rourke kicked off the first day of early voting for the primary election Monday with a new ad attacking the Republican leader, saying Texans are paying higher utility bills as a result of the power grid failure.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

'Hell yes' comment seems to backfire for Beto O'Rourke

TYLER, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's "hell yes" comment about gun control in 2019 has raised questions as the El Pasoan campaigns in Texas for the primary election. "Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore,” O'Rourke said while he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president on national TV about confiscating assault rifles.
TYLER, TX
AOL Corp

Republicans worry scandal-tarred former gov could cost them Missouri Senate seat

What should be a safe Republican U.S. Senate seat in Missouri could be in play for Democrats due to scandals surrounding one of the top GOP contenders. Republicans have had statewide success in Missouri in recent years, with Donald Trump taking 57 percent of the vote in both 2016 and 2020. The GOP also won the governor’s mansion and both Senate seats. But Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement has resulted in a crowded primary to replace him, and the Republican candidates include former Gov. Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE

