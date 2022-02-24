Is It Safe To Cook With Canola Or Vegetable Oil? Experts Explain

Lose 5 pounds in one week! It's a trope we see everywhere, and if you're someone who needs to drop some weight for health reasons or simply want to for yourself, it can sound pretty enticing. Technically, it's possible for some people to lose that much in that time period, but it's not something our nutrition experts recommend, and it's definitely not a healthy approach. Even though you might have lost that much on a low-carb or keto diet (which may be mostly water weight), you'll likely gain it all back as soon as you decide it's time to eat carbs again. Plus, since weight loss in general is highly dependent on your metabolism and loads of other factors unique to you, including physical activity and body composition, that promise won't hold true for everyone.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 11 DAYS AGO