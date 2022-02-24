Road crews pre-treat roads ahead of afternoon blast of sleet

The bulk of the snow and sleet that fell across Connecticut Friday morning has moved out. The amount of snow and/or sleet that fell depends on where you are. We're still dealing a with a little mix across the state on the tail end of this system. Shoreline areas are just barely above freezing and are seeing rain while some snow is coming down farther inland where temps are cooler. Heading out? Take it easy as road temps could be cooler than the air temperatures and continued slick conditions are possible (and expected) on the roads.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO