Road crews pre-treat roads ahead of afternoon blast of sleet

The first wave of our storm system has brought in a good band of sleet and snow across a good portion of the area late this morning. That has quickly led to tricky roads as we get into our Wednesday afternoon. Looking into roads in Missouri, we’ve had a number of major roads partly covered or covered around the noon hour. From Jasper and Lawrence counties southward, I-49, I-44, MO 171, 96, 43, 39, 37, 175, 86 and other roads are getting covered with mainly sleet and a little bit of snow.
