Road crews pre-treat roads ahead of afternoon blast of sleet

FOX2now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConditions deteriorated quickly as the sleet...

fox2now.com

KOLR10 News

Arkansas road conditions Wednesday afternoon

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Roads in Arkansas are becoming icy and slick. IDrive Arkansas says roads around Fayetteville, Harrison, and Eureka Springs are covered in ice. ArDOT is encouraging people to drive carefully and stay off roads if possible.
KCRG.com

Snow develops Thursday afternoon, slick roads possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system passes to the southeast of Iowa, sending a broad area of light snow across the eastern portion of the state on Thursday afternoon and night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of eastern Iowa, starting at Noon on Thursday....
NBC Connecticut

Snow, Sleet Move Out After Slick Morning on Connecticut Roads

The bulk of the snow and sleet that fell across Connecticut Friday morning has moved out. The amount of snow and/or sleet that fell depends on where you are. We're still dealing a with a little mix across the state on the tail end of this system. Shoreline areas are just barely above freezing and are seeing rain while some snow is coming down farther inland where temps are cooler. Heading out? Take it easy as road temps could be cooler than the air temperatures and continued slick conditions are possible (and expected) on the roads.
News On 6

Sleet Making Roads In Tulsa Difficult To Travel On

The City of Tulsa said it’s ready for the incoming winter weather and some crews are already out treating the roads. Street maintenance manager Tim McCorkell said the benefit to this system is that it’s coming in dry so they’re able to put brine solutions down on the roadways beforehand.
KLTV

TxDOT treating East Texas roads for winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT is treating East Texas roads as winter weather moves through East Texas. They are focusing areas they have deemed trouble spots, particularly Interstate 20 as well as bridges and overpasses. A brine solution is being used, which lowers the freezing point of any winter precipitation...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Afternoon roads are getting tricky across portions of the area

The first wave of our storm system has brought in a good band of sleet and snow across a good portion of the area late this morning. That has quickly led to tricky roads as we get into our Wednesday afternoon. Looking into roads in Missouri, we’ve had a number of major roads partly covered or covered around the noon hour. From Jasper and Lawrence counties southward, I-49, I-44, MO 171, 96, 43, 39, 37, 175, 86 and other roads are getting covered with mainly sleet and a little bit of snow.
KHBS

ARDOT, county road crews prepare for icy roads

The Arkansas Department of Transportation started pre-treating major interstates, highways, and roads Tuesday ahead of a winter storm warning. Dave Parker with ARDOT said ice could make the roads dangerous this week. "Ice changes everything. It is definitely harder to deal with, harder to prepare for. So, we’re just trying...
WYTV.com

Water, ice and snow keep road crews busy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- As the rain continues to pour down on the Valley, Mahoning County road crews have been working to make sure all that water has a place to go, other than flooding local streets. A team of workers was flushing out catch basins along Norquest Boulevard in Austintown...
KAKE TV

Road crews in Wichita prepare for freezing rain, snow ahead of Thursday’s winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Crews with the City of Wichita and Kansas Department of Transportation did not pre-treat the streets Wednesday ahead of this week’s winter storm. The preparation for the difficult road conditions was similar to the last winter storm from about two weeks ago. Crews were not able to pre-treat the roads then either because of the rain that fell before the snow.
WNEM

Road crews expecting to be busy with heavy amounts of snow

Multiple mid-Michigan counties are under winter weather advisories and the roads could be covered in snow and ice by Thursday afternoon. The Genesee County Road Commission is preparing for another round of winter weather. Kylie Dontje says crews are dotting their I's and crossing their T's before the snow flies.
WMBD/WYZZ

Central Illinois road crews prepare for winter storm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Roads crews across Central Illinois prepare as another round of stormy winter weather moves into the region. Nearly two weeks after a winter storm dropped heavy snow on Central Illinois, roads crews are gearing up for a variety of stormy conditions on Thursday. “From rain to freezing rain, to snow, and […]
KYTV

Ice, sleet, and snow begin to cover roads in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A mixture of ice, sleet, and snow began falling on the Ozarks Wednesday morning. Truckers say they try to avoid the winter weather altogether or flat out try to beat it. Two seasoned truckers, Alex Amani and Edward Munoz said they try to take it slow when the roads become slick. They said ask drivers to give them space and remember we all share the roads.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Roads Remain Icy From Sleet

News On 6 has crews across the Tulsa metro monitoring the roads as another round of winter weather moves in. News On 6's Cal Day is providing updates in the Tulsa Hills area as part of our winter storm team coverage. Stay tuned to News On 6 for the latest...
22 WSBT

Road crews clearing snow for your morning commute

The Mishawaka Streets Department said at points on Thursday the snow was falling so fast they couldn't keep up. Dispatch says they had multiple calls of slide-offs and crashes earlier in the evening, but as of 9 pm only had one incident in all of St. Joseph County. Mishawaka will...
Hutch Post

Road crews ready to deal with weather

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Public Works has been out preparing for the snow this morning. According to Director Don Brittain, the first road crew was called out around 3 a.m. Another crew will take over around late morning or early afternoon to continue with clearing roads. The...
WWMT

Kalamazoo road crews scramble to treat and clear streets amid more snowfall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Snow quickly covered already icy roads in Kalamazoo Thursday evening, which prompted road crews to scramble in order to treat them. City public works official said the warm weather Wednesday combined with heavy rains Thursday morning made prepping and pre-treating the roads much more difficult. Weather...
