Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Pitched Two Wrestling Shows Last Year

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast and commented on his dream to open a wrestling promotion, pitching two shows to the networks last year, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On pitching wrestling shows to networks:...

wrestlinginc.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. On Moment Vince McMahon Said WWE Talent Would Be “A Star!”

On this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the evolution of Kofi Kingston in WWE. Freddie noted that in 2009 when he worked for the company, Kofi delivered a standout promo that set the...
